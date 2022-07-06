Residents in Eastleigh in Hampshire have been giving their opinion on the future of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Johnson is battling to stay in office, amid a growing wave of resignations from his government in protest over his leadership.

New chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has called for unity after his predecessor Rishi Sunak, the health secretary Sajid Javid, and several junior ministers walked out on Tuesday night.

But the prime minister has been hit by further resignations since, taking the total to 18 in less than 24 hours.