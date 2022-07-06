A driver has been caught on camera mounting a pavement in order to avoid a queue at a red traffic light.

The BMW was filmed on a dashcam last Thursday on the path by Bursledon Road next to Springwell School in Southampton

Tony Jackson posted on Facebook: "My three-year-old walks this corner with us, there is no justifiable reason for driving on the pavement."

Hampshire Constabulary said it was investigating.

