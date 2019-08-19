A new scheme has started in schools that provides advocates for students who feel they have been wrongly stopped and searched by police.

It gives children a designated staff member to speak to who can then contact police on their behalf so the incident can be reviewed.

Seven schools in Basingstoke have signed up to the scheme so far.

It comes a year after pupils in the town were invited to an event to discuss stop and search scenarios with Hampshire Constabulary.

Aldworth School pupils Jayden, Kyran and Abdoul, all aged 15, have opened up about their experiences about being stopped by police on multiple occasions.

Hampshire Constabulary said it backed the advocate scheme and was ensuring its officers were "trained effectively and know properly what they're doing".

Report by Sophia Seth

