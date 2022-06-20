Two people have been rescued from a burning boat outside Portsmouth Harbour.

Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS) were called at 15:22 BST on Sunday to the incident.

Lifeboat crews recovered both people to safety and then began to tow the vessel away from the shipping channel into shallower water.

Shortly after flames completely engulfed the cabin and Gosport Lifeboat crew deployed an anchor, with assistance from Bembridge RNLI Lifeboat, to stop it from drifting and becoming a greater hazard.

The vessel eventually sank.

Video by GAFIRS Lifeboat