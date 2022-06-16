A Hampshire wheelie bin has been found more than 1,200 miles away in Ukraine.

The bin was spotted by journalist Phillip Crowther on the Polish border, but it is unclear how the Test Valley Borough Council receptacle got there.

Mr Crowther tweeted a video of the well-travelled bin while working in the war-torn country.

The APN News journalist said: "Hey Test Valley Borough Council, how did one of your wheelie bins make it all the way to Ukraine, and when is pick-up?"

A spokesperson for the council replied: "I've checked the notebook but we don't seem to have a stock answer for this query.

"Can I ask where in Ukraine this is? I'd just [like] to make sure this collection address is added to our fortnightly rounds and not reported as missed."

