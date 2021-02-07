Three teams of rowers are taking on a challenge to circumnavigate Great Britain while collecting scientific data.

Working with scientists at the University of Portsmouth, the crews will collect samples to analyse the amount of microplastic in the water, marine life and noise pollution.

The teams are aiming to set new world records for the circumnavigation and will row non-stop with all the supplies they need loaded before they set off.

Organisers are also working with local schools and businesses to raise environmental awareness, and plan to run the race for at least the next four years and build up a detailed database of information about our oceans.

Video journalist: James Ingham

