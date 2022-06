Smoke billowed across a seaside resort as a fire destroyed a derelict amusements arcade.

The fire broke out at The Gaiety on Ventnor Esplanade, on the Isle of Wight, shortly before 18:00 BST on Tuesday.

Fire crews urged residents to close their windows and stay inside overnight.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.