Investment from being named the UK City of Culture 2025 should support the wider community, artists working in Southampton have said.

Winning the title could bring millions of pounds to the city and backers of the bid want the money to support a variety of projects.

When judges toured Southampton earlier this month they were taken to St Mary's, Millbrook and the Weston areas to meet community groups, artists and businesses from different backgrounds.

Southampton is competing against Wrexham, Bradford and County Durham. The winner will be announced in Coventry on Tuesday evening.

Video by Pete Doherty

