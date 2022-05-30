Southampton's arts and culture community say that being awarded the title of UK City of Culture 2025 would create opportunities and jobs for the creative industries.

Winning would bring millions of pounds of investment that artist Deborah Goatley-Birch says could be used to create 'a concentrated flow of art and cultural production within the city'.

Southampton welcomes City of Culture judges

Earlier this month, judges toured the city centre, St Mary's, Millbrook and Weston areas on foot as well as by boat, bus and car.

They met local community groups, artists and businesses who were supporting Southampton's bid.

The city is competing against Wrexham, Bradford and County Durham. The winner will be announced in Coventry on Tuesday evening.

Video by Pete Doherty

