A self-taught mandala artist is turning everyday household items into pieces of art to raise money for charity.

Beth Bartlett, from Basingstoke in Hampshire, started learning during the 2020 lockdown to help with her mental health.

Since then, she has used her skill to recycle empty wine bottles using the meditative art form.

