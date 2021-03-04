An elusive fox that tore up the inside of a launderette has been released back into the wild.

The owners of newly-opened The Laundry Room in Portsmouth were alerted by a flurry of social media posts after the animal was first spotted inside the building by people in the street.

It ripped up the decor inside, but attempts to find it over five days proved futile.

The RSPCA caught the furtive fox after setting a trap and has set it free.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.