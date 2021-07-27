A dramatic lightning show lit up the night sky over the south coast of England on Sunday night.

Videos and photos from across Hampshire and Dorset were posted online.

Marco Petagna, a senior operational meteorologist with the Met Office, tweeted that there had been "almost 4,000 lightning strikes in Dorset" in the two hours up to 01:00 BST.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.