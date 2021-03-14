A charity has started running forest activity sessions specifically for fathers and their children.

Saturday Superdads, based on the Isle of Wight, aims to get the men more involved with their children, creating bonds through play and shared experiences.

It also offers fathers the chance to talk to each other and develop their confidence as parents.

Activities include den making, rope challenges and cooking over an open fire in the "mud kitchen".

Video journalist: Simon Marks

