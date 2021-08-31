Women have spoken about their experiences of sexual assaults and violence in and around city centre venues.

Police in Southampton have said tackling violence against women and girls is now their top priority.

The latest safety survey found that more than 80% of females feel unsafe in the city centre after dark.

In the last year, police issued more than 200 dispersal orders in the city centre to move men on, or risk arrest.

They also applied for almost 190 exclusion orders in the last two years, which help keep men out of certain pubs, bars and clubs.

The BBC joined Hampshire Constabulary officers on one of their weekend patrols in the city.

Reporter: Chrissy Sturt / Filmed by: Daniel JoJo

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this story, support and advice is available via BBC Action Line.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.