The cost of living crisis has been blamed for the elections results in Southampton, a city MP said.

The Conservatives have lost Southampton City Council and the authority has returned to Labour, just a year after the Tories won control.

Conservative MP Royston Smith, who represents Southampton Itchen, has told the BBC the cost of living crisis is one of the reasons for today's results.

He said it was the main issue that came up on the doorstep.

Mr Smith launched a message to the Prime Minister and the Chancellor saying more needs to be done to help people cope with the rising costs.

