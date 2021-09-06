A Pakistani woman who had breast cancer said she found some people in her community blamed her for having the disease.

When Nagina Kaleem, from Southampton, was diagnosed nine years ago, she had friends who advised her to "go and repent", she told the BBC.

Now recovered, she wants to raise awareness and educate others with south Asian backgrounds.

"It's a disease not a curse, don't feel embarrassed, this is not punishment from your past life," she said.

