Football fans have been donating to community food banks and social aid projects on their way to watch matches.

Southampton supporter Simon Oldham has launched a collection hub close to St Mary's Stadium ahead of every home game.

He was inspired by similar projects set up by fans of Liverpool and Everton.

As well as making donations to local food banks, Mr Oldham has also set up a community pantry project, where people who don't qualify for a food bank can pay a small fee for the household items and food they require.

Video journalist: Toby Wadey

