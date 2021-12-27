Street artists have transformed their town centre into a vibrant outdoor art gallery.

Twelve local artists worked with the council in Basingstoke to create murals on benches, planters and junction boxes.

Kev Munday is one of those who took part in the project and said: “Even if my art isn’t to everyone’s taste, they appreciate it brightens the town up."

Mr Munday hand paints cartoon-style murals inspired by his surrounding area, whilst other artists have created murals that celebrate Basingstoke, it’s history and people.

His most recent creation was inspired by Eastrop Park - a local lake where he takes his niece and nephews to feed the ducks.

Video journalist: Ellie Cleverley

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.