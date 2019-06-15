The ability to easily communicate with colleagues, friends and family is crucial to many of us in day-to-day life.

But that can be taken away for people with aphasia - a condition that affects the ability to communicate and is usually caused by some sort of brain damage.

Hollywood actor Bruce Willis recently gave up acting after being diagnosed with the condition.

The charity Say Aphasia, which works with people in the south of England, has called for more to be done to make the public aware how aphasia can impact people's lives.

Video journalist: Matt Treacy

