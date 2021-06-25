A hospital is recruiting more therapy dogs to help patients after the success of their existing canine carers.

Recovering from a stroke can be a slow journey, so alongside the care of doctors and nurses, the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth is increasingly bringing in therapy dogs.

Health staff believe the animals help patients with their mobility and are getting them home more quickly.

Reporter: Alastair Fee

