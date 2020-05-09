Muslims around the world are currently observing Ramadan, and one family have documented what it's like.

Southampton mum Parveen Ishfaq has shared her experience over the course of one day, alongside her son Adam.

Ramadan involves fasting, so worshippers don't eat or drink during daylight hours between dawn and sunset for a whole month.

It remembers the month the Qur'an was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad, and is a very important part of the Muslim calendar.

By Sophia Seth

