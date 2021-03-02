Hospital and ambulance services in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight continue to be stretched because of rising Covid rates, increased demand and staff sickness, NHS bosses have said.

Almost all beds are full at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, Southampton NHS Foundation Trust and Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

On Wednesday, Queen Alexandra Hospital and South Central Ambulance Service declared "critical incidents".

Over the past week, 20 NHS Accident and Emergency departments in England issued diverts, with patients taken elsewhere.

Portsmouth City Council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson has blamed changes in social care funding and recruitment issues.

Reporter: Alastair Fee

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.