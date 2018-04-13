A memorial for 33 people killed in an RAF plane crash during World War Two has been installed in the South Downs.

On 4 April, 1944, the Stirling was towing a Horsa glider carrying 27 soldiers, as part of an exercise to prepare for D-Day.

It was forced to fly low for cloud cover, but a blackout made it difficult to see and it hit a tree near Old Winchester Hill.

The glider crashed and killed all soldiers on board, while the damaged plane flew and crashed near Romsey, killing six aircrew.

Now families of those killed have come together after a memorial was set up near the site of the crash 78 years later.

Report by Joe Campbell

