A problem-plagued chain ferry has experienced more issues as it returned following a safety inspection.

The Cowes Floating Bridge on the Isle of Wight has been out of action since 7 March for its five-yearly check by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) in Falmouth.

As it was towed back to the island, it appeared to hit the sea wall in East Cowes, causing damage to the windows.

Isle of Wight Council was aiming to have it running again on 13 April.

East Cowes councillor Karl Love said: "Our floating bridge returned in its usual spectacular way, causing headlines as it crashes slap, bang, wallop, accidentally into the wall.

"Accidents do happen, but this floating bridge just seems to have a mind of its own. It's as though it just does not want to be here without making a statement.

"It is very windy out there today and I know staff will have done their best. It seems the wind and tide have got the better of them today", he added.

The council has been approached for comment.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.