A volunteer at a gurdwara has set up a Pilates class with a difference.

Harjeet Gill has spent the past month helping to run fitness classes where the lesson is translated from English into Punjabi.

The sessions, at the Gurdwara Khalsa Darbar in Southampton, are taught by Charlie Bosher who explains each move in English while Harjeet translates.

She was inspired to set up the class after noticing women in her community were nervous about going to the gym because English is not their first language.

