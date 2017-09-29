A rare and intimate television interview with the late Sir Terry Wogan has been unearthed in the BBC archives.

The legendary presenter, who passed away in 2016, was filmed by BBC South in Southampton in 1980 but only a small part of the footage was ever broadcast.

Giving an insight into his rise as one of Britain's best-loved stars, he warns the "big hole" entertainers can fall into is "trying to be popular with everybody".

He also speaks about his fears of people "getting fed up looking at me" due to "overexposure".

But he adds one of the keys to his success is being an "introverted egomaniac".

To mark what would have been the 50th anniversary of the start of his Radio 2 breakfast show, the station is running a special documentary including large parts of the interview.

BBC reporter Richard Latto, who found the footage, also shared it with some of Sir Terry's fan club, known as the TOGs - Terry's Old Geezers.

They said the "priceless" interview showed Sir Terry as "open" and "genuinely friendly".

The full documentary will be aired on Radio 2 at 21:00 BST on Sunday.