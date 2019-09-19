It is a form of sporting entertainment synonymous with alter-egos, finishing moves and plenty of theatrics.

But for professional wrestler Jensen Ryan, from Havant in Hampshire, the ring represents a place of acceptance.

After initially feeling nervous about revealing his sexuality, Jensen says he feels empowered after coming out and now wants to break down barriers for others.

Video by Lewis Coombes

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.