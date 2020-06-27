Four Royal Navy Hawk jets have completed a farewell tour of the UK.

The fighters, based at Royal Naval Air Station Culdrose in Cornwall, flew from their home base to Scotland, via Plymouth, Bournemouth and Portsmouth.

The veteran aircraft have played a significant role in defence during the past four decades, playing the role of hostile aircraft or incoming missiles to train ships' companies and Royal Navy fighter controllers in air defence.

They will complete a final flight around the coast of Cornwall next week.

