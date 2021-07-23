The parents of a British woman who vanished from her boyfriend's yacht off the US Virgin Islands have arrived in the Caribbean in an attempt to find out what happened to their daughter.

Ryan Bane reported Sarm Heslop, from Southampton, missing from his boat off St John on 8 March 2021.

Ms Heslop, a former flight attendant who was 41 when she vanished, had been staying and working with Mr Bane, a US citizen, on the catamaran.

Her parents, Peter Heslop and Brenda Street, hope being on the island will help them piece together the last known movements of their daughter.

