A video of a man's dramatic escape from the path of a container ship has been captured on a mobile phone.

Harvey, 16, was on a ferry travelling to Southampton from the Isle of Wight when he spotted a man in a dinghy in the path of a container ship.

He said: "I saw him trying to start his engine. He jumped overboard and swam."

The Harbour Authority for Southampton Water said the man was recovered from the water by a patrol boat and taken to hospital after treatment for shock.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.