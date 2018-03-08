Victoria Ugwoeme has been described by her community as a "superwoman".

The mother of four and full-time mental health support worker from Southampton said she felt she had to do something to inspire young people and help those in need.

So she decided to start a series of volunteering activities.

She now runs a food bank, a football club, activities for the African community and classes to boost children's confidence.

Video by Maria Zaccaro, Talia Slack and Emily Ford

