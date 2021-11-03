A fire broke out at a railway station after a group of youths reportedly threw a scooter on to the tracks causing an electrical fault, police have said.

British Transport Police (BTP) and firefighters were called to St Denys station in Southampton at 20:25 GMT on Monday.

BTP said the item was recovered but, despite a search of the area, the youths were not found.

Local resident Helen Trimarco Ransome said: "It sounded like a bomb had gone off."

She added she went to the station where another resident "flagged down an approaching train" which was able to stop while firefighters checked the line.

"I hope this video helps educate people," she said.

BTP appealed for witnesses to contact them.

