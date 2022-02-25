Two men trying to get their families safely out of Ukraine have documented the start of their journeys.

Russian forces have launched an assault on the country and bombed military targets near big cities.

Daniel Williams, originally from the Isle of Wight, and Jon Bryant, originally from Southampton, both live in Ukraine.

They are currently trying to flee the country via Poland with their families.

