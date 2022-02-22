A memorial built for the victims of an IRA bombing in Hampshire 50 years ago will be unveiled later today.

Seven people were killed when a car bomb exploded outside the headquarters of the 16th Parachute Brigade in Aldershot in the afternoon of 22 February 1972.

Nineteen people were also injured in the attack on the officers' mess.

John Bosley, whose mother was killed in the blast, said: "It's closure - but not the closure I would have liked."

