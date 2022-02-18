A ferry crew successfully berthed a vessel while experiencing gusts of winds of 148 km/h (92mph) during Storm Eunice.

The moment the Red Funnel ferry arrived in Southampton with no passengers on board and was caught in high winds was captured on video.

Leanna Lakes, Operations Director at Red Funnel, said: "Red Falcon approached the berth and experienced gusts of 80 knots causing the vessel to set down quickly onto the berth.

"Our highly trained Captain ensured the vessel was controlled throughout and berthed safely.

"No damage was sustained to either the vessel or shoreside infrastructure, testament to his excellent ship handling skills."

All Red Funnel ferry services between Southampton and Cowes, Isle of Wight, are currently suspended.

Wightlink's Lymington to Yarmouth, Isle of Wight, service has also been suspended.

