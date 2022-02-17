Ukrainian-born residents in the south of England say they are worried about family still living in the country.

Hanna Greentree lives in Fareham with her husband and daughter, but her 65-year-old mother lives on her own in Ukraine.

Khrystyna Chelak lives in Caversham, she moved to the UK from Ukraine 15 years ago, but still has family there.

She says some people are making preparations to leave and have found their nearest bomb shelters.

Earlier the foreign secretary said tensions with Russia over Ukraine will "test our mettle".

Reporter: Sophia Seth

