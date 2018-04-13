Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley has praised the "amazing welcome" he received from well-wishers as he cycled through Southampton on his Comic Relief endurance challenge.

The diving star is on day three of a four-day homecoming marathon taking him through Berkshire, Hampshire and Dorset.

He is rowing, swimming, cycling and running to reach his hometown of Plymouth on his One Hell of a Homecoming challenge to raise money for projects supported by Comic Relief.

