A nine-year-old girl has become a three-time national weightlifting champion.

Ivey, from Basingstoke in Hampshire, only took up the sport during lockdown, after watching her mother train on their driveway.

She has already won the under-10 British title.

Her mother, Cheryl, said that while weightlifting can be seen as "taboo" for a young girl, if done properly it is no more dangerous than gymnastics or rugby.

British Weightlifting said it "fully endorses" youth participation and added "it is suitable and appropriate when delivered and supervised by qualified professions as part of a well-rounded training regime".

Video journalist: Lewis Coombes

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.