For the first time, three of the UK's biggest beauty pageant titles are held by women of colour.

But all three say they have not had as much media attention as previous winners.

Mrs Galaxy UK 2021, Aryana Neo from Southampton, is the first British Asian woman to hold the title.

While Kat Henry, from Oxted in Surrey, is the first plus-size woman of colour to hold the Ms Great Britain title in the competition's 76-year history.

They've joined Miss International UK 2021, Evanjelin Elchmanar from Birmingham, to discuss what it is like to be "trailblazers" who want to modernise the pageant world.

Produced by Talia Slack & Maria Zaccaro, filmed by Joe Cooper, edited by Emily Ford

