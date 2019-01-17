A teenage pilot has become the youngest woman to fly solo around the world following a five-month challenge.

Zara Rutherford, 19, landed in Kortrijk-Wevelgem in Belgium, two months later than planned as a result of adverse weather.

During the trip she spent a month stuck in Nome, Alaska, and 41 days in Russia.

On her return to Belgium, the former pupil of St Swithun's School, Winchester, was greeted by her family, journalists and well-wishers.

