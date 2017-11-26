A boxing coach with progressive multiple sclerosis has climbed Africa's highest mountain in a specially-adapted wheelchair.

Knox White, from Portsmouth, was part of a team that took on the challenge for the Amelia Mae Foundation, which helps children with a rare form of cancer.

The former Royal Navy physical instructor founded the Heart of Hayling boxing academy in 2018.

Mr White's wheelchair broke just 100m short of the summit, but he said he was proud of the team, which raised more than £8,000.

