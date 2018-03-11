What do a TikTok star, James Bond fan, free runner and personal trainer all have in common?

They are all learning to dive at the Quays in Southampton as part of their quest to become qualified stuntmen.

The group is working towards completing the six disciplines needed in order to be included on the British Stunt Register.

Former free runner Kurtis Torbett, from Basingstoke, says the training is tough but the camaraderie in the group helps.

Also training are John Mortimore from Poole and Louie Holliday from Slough, who has wanted to become a stuntman since he wrote to Daniel Craig when he was young.

Phil Green, from Shepperton in Surrey, has amassed nearly 4m followers on TikTok and regularly dives in his nine inch platform stilettos.

He is currently waiting to hear if he's made the stuntman register.

Report by Indy Almroth-Wright

Produced by Talia Slack & Emily Ford

Filmed by Joe Cooper & Marcus Gaines

