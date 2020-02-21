Astronomers have created an audio map of the universe by assigning different sounds to bodies in space.

The work is a joint project between the University of Portsmouth and the Newcastle University and has been carried out to allow people who are visually impaired to explore space and to help astronomers with their research.

Astronomer Dr Nic Bonne, who is visually impaired himself, says they are often researching things that aren't visible, so using sound is as valid as studying images.

A show has been created using the sounds that has been made freely available to planetariums and can be watched online.

Video journalist: Jon Cuthill

Sit back and listen to the sound of the universe.

These scientists have built an audio tour of the universe.

Dr Nic Bonne, who is visually impaired, worked on the project.

The show has been made available for free to planetariums and can also be watched online at home.

But those behind the project hope it can also be used to help research.

Nic hopes the work will inspire future generations of astronomers.

