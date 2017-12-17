A vintage record featuring a woman talking about the spirit of Christmas has been found in the offices of a closed Debenhams store.

Fantasia - A Christmas Story was written specifically for the store in Southampton in 1962 to be played at children's parties.

It is credited to Recorded Sound Limited, a recording studio set up in Marble Arch, London, in the 1950s.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.