A TV news presenter has revealed he once made a necklace out of teeth for a girlfriend.

Tom Hepworth made the revelation during the regional news programme BBC South Today.

He was speaking to weather presenter Alexis Green after a report a report about a woman from the New Forest making jewellery from the lids of Covid vaccine phials.

Speaking to BBC online, Mr Hepworth added the couple would customise their own clothes.

He said: "They were my own teeth, we were consenting goths in the 80s, but it didn't last long."

A tweet of the clip has been viewed more than 250k times on Twitter.

