A woman sexually abused in a children's home in the 1950s will appear at a council meeting later to demand an apology.

Mo Simmons, 80, spent two years at council-owned Hollybrook children's home in Southampton from 1951.

She will urge Southampton City Council to "cut the red tape" and investigate what happened at the home.

The authority previously said it "has no legal powers" because the abuse happened before it formed in 1997.

Dr Jon Bird, from the charity National Association of People Abused in Childhood, said it is common in historical abuse cases for victims to be unable to get justice because of a lack of accountability from councils.

