Police have released CCTV footage of a cyclist hitting an 83-year-old man in the face.

The attack happened at 06:35 BST on 18 October as the man was walking along Hightown Road in Ringwood.

Hampshire Constabulary said the cyclist brushed past the victim, then verbally abused him.

The CCTV appears to show him striking the man in the face, which knocks him to the ground, and then fleeing the scene.

The man was not seriously injured, police said.

The cyclist, who is believed to travel a similar route on a daily basis, had dark hair shaved at the sides, was wearing a black backpack, and had a white carrier bag on his bike.

