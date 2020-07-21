For the last 11 years years Katherine and Folu have navigated life as a mixed-race couple.

Now they are sharing their experiences in the hope of raising awareness during Black History Month.

Folu moved to the UK from Nigeria 14 years ago and met Katherine soon after.

Now the pair live in Basingstoke, Hampshire, with their two children, eight-year-old Nyah and four-year-old Ash.

Report by Sophia Seth

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.