A priest has described how he was asked to leave his church after he came out as gay.

The Reverend Andy Fitchet said the congregation of his Baptist church told him he could no longer be minister due to his sexuality.

He now runs "inclusive" church services in Andover, Hampshire, after returning to ministry.

Video journalist: André Rhoden-Paul

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.