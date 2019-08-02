For 16-year-old Sophia, getting herself to college is not as simple as just getting out of bed and catch the bus.

The teenager, from Hampshire, has cerebral palsy, a condition that restricts movement throughout the body.

Sophia said it has resulted in her being bullied since primary school and led to her developing an eating disorder.

But now, having recovered, she has started college and wants to be a "voice" for others who have faced discrimination.

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by any issues raised in this story, support and information is available at BBC Action Line.

Reporter: Sophia Seth